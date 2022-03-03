Pam Anderson To Be Focus Of Tell-All Documentary Following Release Of 'Pam & Tommy"

Look, we enjoyed Disney+’s Pam and Tommy, but its historical accuracy (or lack thereof) left some people understandably irked.

Enter, Pamela Anderson.

The Baywatch star (and former wife of Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee) wasn’t totally stoked about her portrayal on the show, to say the least.

A source close to Anderson revealed Disney/Hulu’s series was “very painful for Pamela Anderson and for anyone that loves her”, as it delved into a rather bleak part of her life without getting her approval.

In an announcement that almost seems too convenient to be a coincidence, Netflix have revealed they’ve allegedly been developing a documentary with Pamela for ‘several years’.

The streaming giants formally announced the special earlier this morning, sharing a post to Twitter which reads “Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary”.

“The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey.”

While we’re more than a bit suspicious of the timing of the announcement, we can’t wait for the long-awaited Pam-aissance.

