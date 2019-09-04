Palm Cleaning in City Centre

Council staff will begin scheduled maintenance of palm trees in the City Centre on Monday (September 9).

To minimise disruption, palm cleaning will be carried out over two weeks between 5am and 9am on weekdays and weekends on Victoria, Wood, Macalister and Nelson streets, as well as Mangrove Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid parking on Wood Street, between Gordon and Victoria streets, on Wednesday, September 11, between 5am and 9am.

Palm cleaning on Sydney Street will be completed on Sunday, September 15, and will take most of the morning to complete.

Full traffic control will be in place and some road/lane closures will be required during the work.

Residents are asked to obey all instructions from council staff and traffic control officers.

The work is part of the annual maintenance program in the City Centre.

For further information, visit www.mackay.qld.gov.au or call 1300 MACKAY (622 529).