Pair Arrested Over Port Macquarie Home Invasion

Two men have been arrested in Port Macquarie on Thursday morning, following investigations into an alleged home invasion in March.

Police were called to a home on Kenthurst Road in Dural, after reports a man had been injured during an attempted home invasion.

Police were told of forced entry to a home, where one man was shot in the hand. He was treated at the scene before being taken to Westmead Hospital.

The 20 and 21-year-old are facing court in Port Macquarie on Thursday.

A police search found two guns, over $7,000 in cash and cannabis at the premises.

Around 4.20am on Wednesday 10 March, emergency services were called to Dural home following reports a man had been injured during a home invasion.

Detectives attached reported the home to be a crime scene, with investigations under Strike Force Sangria.

Strike Force Sangria detectives arrested the 20-year-old resident on Murray Street following investigations, with the help of Port Macquarie Police officers.

The 20 and 21-year-old were both refused bail and will appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday.

Investigations are continuing with further charges expected to be laid.

