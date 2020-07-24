Paddle Out For Whales Is Still Going Ahead This Year With New Rules!

While the full Whale Festival is unable to run this year due to COVID-19, they're still able to stage the Paddle Out for Whales this August!

Anyone with a paddle board, surf ski, SUP, canoe or kayak are welcome to participate.

‘Paddle Out’ celebrates and remembers the number of humpback whales that have died during a year as a result of human actions, including, hunting, pollution, fishing entanglement and industrial noise, while showing support to ongoing conservation efforts.

Highlights on the day will include Leandra Gurbiel, performing the Aloha Mai E Chant, a calling and blessing of the humpback whale migration.

There will be some rules if you are participating in the Paddle Out, such as:

• Please do NOT attend if you are unwell or are showing symptoms, have been in close contact with a positive COVID-19 person, have travelled from a declared COVID-19 hotspot or have returned to Australia in the last 14 days

• Please social distance from others including in the water

• Continue to practice good hygiene practices

Handwashing stations will be positioned at the event, contact capturing and tracing enforced, direct signage and advertising promoting COVID Safe measures and A COVID Safe checklist and revised Event Site Plan will be adhered to, all part of the safety measures.

Pre-registrations are now available, but limited spots apply, so don't miss out!

Date: Sunday August 2

Time: 9am-9:30am

Location: Ernie Organ Park & Torquay Pier

Tickets: https://frasercoasttickets.com.au/event/11617

