Paddington Bear (Star Of 'The Best Movie Of All Time') Joins The Queen For Tea

While the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant featured a myriad of A-list personalities from all forms of entertainment, there was one star who shined brighter than the rest: Paddington Bear.

The British icon (and star of the highest-rating film in cinematic history) joined Queen Elizabeth II for some tea before the celebrations officially kicked off.

Being roughly 4ft tall (120cm), the gentlemanly bear stood on his chair to pour the Queen a cuppa, before offering the monarch a marmalade sandwich he keeps in his hat ‘for emergencies’.

The 96-year-old royal promptly shot down the spectacled bear’s offer by revealing she already had an unwrapped sanga in her purse.

As you do?!

The Most Adorable Date To Have Ever Graced Buckingham Palace™ was followed by a three-hour performance by some of the biggest names in the world of music, including Queen (a bit on the nose, but go off), Elton John, Alicia Keys, Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Roger Stuart.

As for Paddington, the third film in his beloved series will be entering production by the end of 2022.

Honestly, we still can’t believe Paddington 2 managed to dethrone Citizen Kane as ‘the best film of all time’!

