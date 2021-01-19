Pack Your Bags, We've Found A Bunch Of Pet Friendly Vans For Your Next Interstate Adventure!

If you have ever wanted to take your four-legged friend on a vaycay with you, now is the time!

While international travel might be off the cards and interstate travel opens back up, why not take the opportunity to enjoy the very best (and unexplored) parts of our very own backyard with your pet?!

We'll wait.

So if you're not much of a camper, we've discovered the best compromised with these insta-worthy vans which give you all the perks of five-star accommodation, but on the go.

You can thank us later!

It’s never been more convenient to take your furry friend on holiday with you and with that being said, here’s a roundup of the best pet-friendly vans from each state:

Western Australia

Tallulah

This camper has been named after the owner's very first camper Tallulah the Troopcarrier, they have taken everything that was great about their first van and perfected it in this van. Custom-built for the WA coast lifestyle with solar panels for an off-grid camping experience!

The Bremer Bay

Welcome to your home away from home and travel in style in this exclusive boutique van complete with all the creature comforts of home! The Bremer Bay has a queen size bed and comes with a complementary UE boom for each hire.

New South Wales

Rosie

A fully converted off-grid camper with a rustic interior and a full-size double bed. Rosie has tonnes of storage and a fully operational water system with 20L of drinking water for you and your pooch.

Campervan southcoast

This Instagrammable camper is set up for two humans and a furry friend or two! Fitted with a comfortable queen mattress that is ready to jump into whenever you’re ready to pull up at your favourite spot. Powered by solar and a bc/dc charger system when travelling for an off-grid adventure.

Victoria

The Nomadic Home

This is probably one of the ultimate exploration vehicles! With enough space for surfboards, camp equipment and anything needed for your animal. It also has a fridge and freezer, downlights, USB ports, solar panels and a water tank!

The Roaming Van

This modern camper comes fully equipped with everything you need to hit the road and get lost in style and comfort. It provides everything you could ever need for three people to have the road trip of a lifetime! With a comfortable double bed, full kitchen, show system and coffee maker. Plus, if you feel like it, you can set up the additional tent with the provided air mattress for your third guest or fur baby for a luxury camping experience!

Queensland

Tree2Sea

A minimalistic and stylish camper complete with all the van essentials. Take off in the Tree2Sea and park up in your favourite spot, then relax and unwind on the outdoor furniture whilst enjoying your favourite beverage!

Jean

This is a lovingly restored vintage pop-top campervan that has everything you need for free camping in Australia. Driving is a breeze with an automatic transmission, simply book and explore to wherever your heart takes you.

Tasmania

Dustin

Designed for two people which is fantastic for couples, friends and pets. No details have been spared with this bad boy, so all you need to bring is yourself, clothing and food! Excellent stand-up kitchen with all utensils provided and includes a gas stove, USB charging and super comfy bed.

Happy travelling people (AND PETS)!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.