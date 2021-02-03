Packed To The Rafters' Star Hugh Sheridan Reveals Why He's Had Over 80 COVID Tests

We all would rather be safe than sorry when it comes to COVID testing, but is there such thing as having too many COVID tests?

Well, Pack To The Rafters' star Hugh Sheridan aka Ben Rafter revealed to the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo that he has had over 80 separate COVID tests done and sometime's he's had more than one a day!

Plus, he said that 'sometimes they come back negative, sometimes they come back positive.'

Take a listen to the full chat below to hear more:

