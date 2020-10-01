Pack The Car, SA Just Scored Itself An Epic New Drive-In Cinema!

While the Mount Gambier Showgrounds might not be the same as it used to with all the COVID19 restrictions, now they've found a new alternative which abides the social distance rules!

Kicking off on Friday 2nd of October with a classic, Jumanji (1995) we can only expect more good times and classic flicks to follow!

We suggest you byo snacks so you don't have to leave the comfort of your car. The audio can be tuned into any FM radio or just wind the windows down.

The car lot can only be able to hold between 40 to 50 cars, and the first event has already sold out, so we suggest you buckle up and get in fast for the next one!

Keep an eye out here for the next event.

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download our app on iOS or Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.

