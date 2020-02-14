P.S. I Love You Is Getting A Sequel & Let's ALL Cry Together

If you didn't cry enough tears in P.S. I Love You when it was released in 2007, then get ready to let those extra ones out because there's going to be a SEQUEL!

The movie is based on the 2004 novel by Cecelia Ahern, who has teased the second instalment on Instagram:

The first movie followed the story of Holly Kennedy (Hilary Swank) who receives letters from her late husband (Gerard freaking Butler) which make her feel like he's standing by her each step of the way.

In other words, if you haven't seen it, you'll be absolutely ruined by the end of it.

The sequel is set to be just as emotionally charged and will be fast-tracked to seven years later and six years on from reading her husband's last "P.S., I Love You" letter.

Holly's sister then asks her to tell the story about the letters on her podcast and what leads from there is set to make us inconsolable.

As for when we can expect it to hit theatres, we'll have to wait & see!

