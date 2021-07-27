P!nk Stands Up For Female Sports Team And Offers To Pay Their Ridiculous Fine

We didn't think that we could possibly love P!nk any more, but this latest story just warms our heart. She's an honorary Aussie and it seems as though she's about to be adopted by Norway too!

Recently, the Norweigan Beach Volleyball Team opted to wear a sport short bottom as part of their uniform instead of more revealing bikini bottoms.

They were informed by the European Handball Federation that the shorts worn in the game against Spain were “not according to the Athlete Uniform Regulations defined in the IHF Beach Handball Rules of the game”.

The team was then fined 150 euros per player (approx $2,407 AUD).

In comes our girl P!nk to save the day, Tweeting out the below.

You go girl! Let's hope this will see some changes in the outdated rule!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!