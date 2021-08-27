P!nk's Father Jim Moore Passes Away

P!nk has taken to social media to post in memoriam of her Father Jim Moore after his sad passing.

Jim underwent surgery last year for prostate cancer and P!nk has regularly posted how much she missed her Dad over the past few months, no doubt due to COVID restrictions.

Recently P!nk put up a post saying that her Dad would soon leave this world...

Today she posted pics of the pair with a caption that simply said, 'Til Forever', with fans, friends and family leaving their condolences in the comments.

P!nk had such a special relationship with her Father and even performed a song that he wrote in Vietnam called 'I Have Seen The Rain'.

We're keeping P!nk, Carey, Willow, and Jameson in our thoughts tonight.

