P!nk's Daughter Willow Bravely Joined Her Mum In Her Acrobatic Billboards Performance

There wasn't a dry eye in the house today as the one and only P!nk was awarded The Global Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards.

Mostly, due to the fact that she did her incredible acrobatic performance WITH her daughter Willow right next to her!

BTS served us up some golden goodness with their performance of their new hit 'Butter'.

Finally, The Weeknd, who was nominated for 16 awards, got all Fast & The Furious on us for his performance of 'Save Your Tears'.

What a show!

