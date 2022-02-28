P!nk Reveals Why Her Kids Won't Have Mobile Phones

How old were you when you got your first mobile phone? Chances are you were younger than P!nks children will be when they finally get access to that addictive little device.

The American music icon/mum of two has revealed she’s holding back on giving her children access to their own private phones, and no amount of pleading can change her stance.

Talking with Carson Daly, the singer revealed her 10-year-old daughter, Willow, won’t receive a phone for the moment, regardless of what her friends think.

“[Willow] pointed out to me yesterday, ‘you know most of the kids in my class have a phone’, [but] that doesn’t move my needle. I don’t care,” the superstar revealed.

“There’s a light side and a shadow side to technology in general for adults, as well… We can’t be dinosaurs ourselves. As parents, we have to sort of embrace it and go with it,” she continued.

The 38-year-old So What singer has two children, Willow and Jameson (5) with her husband of 16 years, professional motorcyclist Carey Hart.

