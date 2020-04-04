P!nk Reveals She Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Singer P!nk has taken to Instagram to reveal she and her son Jameson have tested positive to Coronavirus.

P!nk says two weeks ago she and her 3-year-old son were presenting symptoms and were lucky enough to have their family physician test them.

The singer then went on to reveal she's donating $1million dollars to those who are fighting against the spread of the virus after expressing her frustration at the US Government for the lack of testing available.

We're just glad they're both ok!

P!nk recently serenaded Jameson in the bath with some gospel tunes and alluded to the fact he was sick.

