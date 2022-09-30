P!nk Posts Adorable Video Singing With Son Jameson

P!nk has given us a little glimpse into her personal life by posting a video of herself singing with her son Jameson!

The pair can be seen in the kitchen playing with dough, but the part that has our attention is the caption.

P!nk titled the video 'NGNDA' and in the song sings 'I'm never, not gonna dance again' which we Googled and we can't find a song called that.

So, is this a new song?

We can't wait to see what this means!

