P!nk Posts Adorable Video Of Daughter Willow Singing

P!nk has taken to her TikTok page to post a video of her 9-year-old daughter Willow singing and it is the CUTEST thing you've ever seen.

The proud Mumma encourages Willow as she belts out a song called 'Cover Me In Sunshine'.

What a way to kick off arriving onto TikTok!

We can only hope that Willow wants to step into her Mum's footsteps and become a singer, she has a beautiful voice!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!