P!nk Drops Heartbreaking New Collab With Rag'n'Bone Man

Our favourite gal P!nk has teamed up with the crazily talented Rag'n'Bone Man to drop a beautiful collaboration that is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

The song is called 'Anywhere Away From Here' and showcases the pure talent of both singers.

P!nk has also teased a video for the song, so we can't wait to see that too!

Get your hands on 'Anywhere Away From Here'... here.

9 April 2021

