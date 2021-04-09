P!nk Drops Heartbreaking New Collab With Rag'n'Bone Man

Our favourite gal P!nk has teamed up with the crazily talented Rag'n'Bone Man to drop a beautiful collaboration that is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

The song is called 'Anywhere Away From Here' and showcases the pure talent of both singers.

P!nk has also teased a video for the song, so we can't wait to see that too!

Get your hands on 'Anywhere Away From Here'... here.

