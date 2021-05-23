P!nk Arrives On The Billboards Red Carpet With The Two Cutest Dates, Her Kids!

The one and only P!nk arrived on the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with the two best dates on her arms, her kids Willow and Jameson!

The singer is set to be honored with the Icon Award at today's show and will perform to the crowd and those watching at home.

P!nk was joined on the red carpet by a long list of celebs including...

DOJA CAT

ALICIA KEYS

THE JONAS BROTHERS

DJ KHALED

SAWEETIE

THE WEEKND

