P!nk Announces She’s Dropping A Brand New Song!

She’s an unofficial Aussie and close to our heart and now P!nk has made our 2021 by announcing she’s dropping a new song… but it’s not just ANY song.

After performing with her Mum a few times, most recently at Christmas in the Disney Holiday Sing-A-Long, P!nk will be joined on this track by her nine-year-old daughter Willow.

The song is called ‘Cover Me In Sunshine’ and will be released this Friday – we can’t wait!

Pre-order ‘Cover Me In Sunshine’ here.

