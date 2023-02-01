Ozzy Osbourne “Not Physically Capable” Of Touring, Cancels 2023 Shows

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne said his body is “not physically capable” of going on a European and UK tour in the upcoming months, cancelling his upcoming tour.

The 74-year-old said he is too weak for all the required travel involved in touring following a history of injuries.

Osbourne has undergone years of treatment for a fall in 2019 which damaged his spine, and exacerbated injuring from a quad bike accident in 2003.

In a post on social media, Osbourne said the decision was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share to my loyal fans”.

"My singing voice is fine, however, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently ground-breaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak," Osbourne said.

"I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realisation that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required."

It is not the first time his injuries have forced him to cancel tours, with shows in Europe and North America back in 2019 cancelled due to the fall, as well as other problems.

In 2020, Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system, disorder which affects movement.

