'Ozark' & 'Inventing Anna' Star Julia Garner Offered Role Of Madonna In Biopic!

Ozark and Inventing Anna star, Julia Garner, has been reportedly offered the role of Madonna in an upcoming biopic!

The actor is expected to accept the role of the pop star, and the film is said to follow the early days of the oft-controversial artist and queen of perpetual reinvention, according to Variety.

Other contenders for the role included Florence Pugh, Bebe Rexha, Sky Ferreira, Alexa Demie and Odessa Young.

However, the audition process was said to be quite gruelling, as the biopic will require a skilled dancer and singer.

We know Madonna will be directing the film and Universal Pictures won the script in a bidding war.

We can't wait to see what her "Madgesty" has in store for us!

