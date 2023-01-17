Over 600 Fines Handed Out To Rideshare & Taxi Drivers In Major Crackdown

Police have been cracking down on rideshare and taxi drivers across Southeast Queensland handing out over 600 fines.

The crackdown started in December following an influx of complaints about drivers over charging and over-quoting.

Police handed out a total of 613 infringements after pulling over more than 2,000 vehicles.

The infringements covered a number of offences including stopping in a bus zone and failing to display the proper booked hire sign.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey told MyGC that since the operation began last year, there has been a significant decline in offending.

“We’ve had a lot less fines for over quoting and overcharging since the operation started in November, which is pleasing to see,” he said.

Passengers being transported by rideshare, taxis or limousines are being encouraged to report any instances where they believe the driver has committed an offence.

