Over 40% Of Low-Income Households Now In Rental Stress

Rental affordability across the country is now at record lows amid stagnant wages, inflation, low vacancy rates and cost of living crunch.

The latest annual Rental Affordability Index (RAI) has found over 40 per cent of low-income households are experiencing rental stress.

In addition, these tenants are struggling to pay for other essential items including food, power and water, health services and medication, travel and transport, education and household goods.

The chief executive of National Shelter, Emma Greenhalgh, said pressure could be alleviated for those on low incomes with further government support.

“What would make an immediate difference is increases to income support and commonwealth rent assistance … which at the moment is not alleviating rental stress.

“Households are having to make very, very tough decisions, to find accommodation elsewhere or bear the rent increase and cut back on expenses even further than what they are,” Greenhalgh said.

“What we’re seeing is adult children moving in with parents, overcrowding and households living in caravan parks … people at the frontline are telling us homelessness is the worst they’ve seen it.” - National Shelter Chief Executive Emma Greenhalgh

The RIA determines that if a person spends more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, they are in housing stress.

