Over 30 South Australians Front Court In a Mass Hearing Following Operation Ironside

More than 30 people have faced court for a second time as part of Operation Ironside.

The youngest South Australian arrested as part of the global sting, 18-year-old Apostle Broikos has been released on home detention bail.

The Burnside teen is charged with manufacturing a large commercial quantity of methylamphetamine in a clandestine laboratory at Morphett Vale.

Prosecutors allege Mr Broikos was “the distributor of each and every AN0M handset used by those associated with the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang”.

Its anticipated it will take Police months to comb through the millions of messages on the encrypted messaging app used by criminals in the major sting.

A majority of the state's accused are expected to front court in December and other in February next year.

