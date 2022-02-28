Over $250,000 Of Props And Antiques Stolen From The Set Of 'The Crown'

Almost $300,000 AUD worth of props and antiques have been stolen from the set of The Crown.

350 items, including a replica Faberge egg, gold candelabras and a grandfather clock, were stolen from three vehicles parked near the show’s production in Yorkshire.

“Police were called at 4:30PM on Wednesday, 16 February following a report of theft from vehicles,” a spokesperson for the South Yorkshire police recalled.

“Officers investigated the incident, but all existing lines of enquiry have now been exhausted,” they added.

Following the burglary, Netflix promptly gave descriptions of the missing items to the Antiques Trade Gazette and issued a statement, saying “replacements will be sourced; there is no expectation that filming will be held up.”

The show’s set decorator, Alison Harvey, went on to say the items aren’t inherently valuable for what they are, but ‘they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry’.

The Crown is currently filming its fifth season, which will cover the exploits of the royal family in the 1990s.

A sixth and final season has been announced, but little is known about when and where the show will leave the Windsors.

