Over 200 International Students Quarantine In SA Medi-Hotel

A COVID-case at an accommodation site has sent over 200 international students into medi-hotel in Adelaide.

A student from the Torrens Valley International Residence tested positive overnight, as 18 new exposures sites were added across the state.

An SA Health spokesperson said the students were moved out of caution, given the site they were staying was deemed unsuitable for high-risk contacts.

The international student building has shared bathrooms and living areas.

"We will continue to reassess the risk and any changes to quarantine requirements will be communicated directly with those affected," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, an Indian restaurant has forced to shut down after two workers tested positive for the virus.

Beyond India posted to Facebook on Friday to announce the temporary closure.

The workers were employed at the chain's main centre at Ferryden Park.

"The health of our staff and our valued customers is absolutely paramount to us," the Beyond India post said.

A total of 18 new exposure sites were listed in Adelaide overnight, with the state recording 64 new case of COVID-19.

The active case total in South Australia is at 167.

