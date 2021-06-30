Over 11 Million Australians Stuck In Lockdown

Over 11 million Australians were in lockdown across the country, including four capital cities.

South-east Queensland and Townsville woke up on Wednesday to the first of three days of 'stay at home' orders amid the growth of multiple concerning Covid clusters in the Sunshine State.

5.5 million people in Greater Sydney, 2 million in Perth, and 200,000 in Darwin also remained in lockdown.

It was also announced that it would soon be easier to get the Covid jab, with health officials approving pharmacies to enter a nation-wide vaccination program.

The program started in Queensland in early June and was given the green-tick to expand to more than 200 sites in all states and territories, excluding Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory.

According to The Australian, the programs were expected to begin in the Northern Territory and Western Australia on July 12th.

