Over 100 People Arrested On Child Abuse Charges

Police have charged over 100 people with child abuse offences as part of a large international operation.

More than 100 men have been charged and a number of children rescued from child abuse as part of an international investigation.

“Operation H” or “Operation Molto” was launched back in 2019 and has seen 117 Australians arrested on a shared 1,248 charges.

The operation also resulted in 153 children being removed from dangerous or unsafe conditions, 51 of which are in Australia.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The Australian Federal Police’s Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation spearheaded the operation following reports of child abuse material being distributed through and online cloud storage program.

AFP Assistant Commissioner Lesa Gale said the agency have worked hard to bring those responsible for the “horrific” offences to justice.

"Viewing, distributing or producing child abuse material is a horrific crime," she said.

"Children are not commodities and the AFP and its partner agencies work around-the-clock to identify and prosecute offenders."

According to police, the offenders are aged between 18 and 61-years-old with 58 QLD, 17 in NSW, 18 in VIC, 12 in SA, eight in WA, three in TAS, three in ACT and two in NT.

Detective Superintendent Jayne Welsh said they will continue to work to keep children out of the hands of predators.

"Victoria Police will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners across Australia and internationally to actively target online predators and to protect children," she said.

"I would urge parents to be vigilant and to proactively have conversations with your children about online safety.”

Detective Superintendent Jayne Welsh said it’s important for everyone to know what to look for in a predator.

"Children can be groomed in a matter of minutes – it's so important that everyone understands the warning signs of unwanted contact, how to protect your or your family's privacy online, and how to report any suspicious activity."

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.