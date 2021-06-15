Over 100 Babies Being Removed From South Australian Parents Each Year

More than 100 babies a year were being removed from their parents in their first month of life, according to new state figures that showed a spike in concerns about the safety of newborns in South Australia.

South Australia’s Department for Child Protection said that removing a baby is purely a ‘last-resort’ option when addressing mental illness, drug abuse or domestic violence factors.

Advocates said that not enough was being done to support struggling mothers, who allegedly received little to no warning, or support, before their kids were taken.

19 children were taken from parents in 2012-2013, a figure that jumped to 124 in the last financial year.

Number went up over 600% in a decade

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.