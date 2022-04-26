Outspoken Elon Musk Strikes $61 Billion Deal To Buy Twitter

Social media is set for a shake up after billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter in a record $61 billion deal.

The Tesla chief executive, an outspoken critic of the US social media platform, clinched the deal to buy Twitter for $US44 billion ($61.4 billion) on Monday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

The world's richest man said he wanted to buy Twitter because it was not living up to its potential as a platform for "free speech".

Mr Musk has purported that to build better trust with users and enable the "societal imperative" of free speech, he said it needed to be transformed as a private company.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Mr Musk said in a statement following the purchase.

"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans."

However, social media experts remain cautious over how Musk will reshape the company, with the billionaire over recent weeks saying he would relax Twitters content restrictions, shifting away from its advertising-based revenue model.

Professor Axel Bruns from Queensland University of Technology said Australian users could expect changes to free speech with troubling implications.

"[Elon Musk] takes a very maximist position on free-speech, that basically anything should be allowed"

"Data sync will put him in conflict not just with a whole bunch of the existing Twitter employees and team, but also there are also limits to free speech, there are laws against hate speech, against misinformation and so on", Prof Bruns warned.

Musk added on Monday that he wanted to “make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans”.

But not everyone is thrilled with the purchase, US Senator Elizabeth Warren has called the deal “dangerous for our democracy”.

“Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain,” she tweeted.

The move follows growing pressure from politicians and regulators over the content that appears on Twitter, drawing criticism over its efforts to mediate misinformation on the platform.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.