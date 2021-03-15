Outlander Has Been Renewed For Season 7 And YES That Means More Jamie!

Get ready, Sassenach! Outlander has been renewed for season 7 and we couldn't be more excited...because it means MORE Jamie!

The show is currently in production on season 6 (which was delayed due to COVID) and we've been wondering where the show will go from here. But, we had hope because there is a seventh book in Diana Gabaldon's Outlander series called 'Echo in the Bone' which the season will be based off.

So, what can we expect? Season is set to have 12 episodes (totally binge-worthy!) and TV network Starz have signed on to continue the show. President of Original Programming at Starz, Christina Davis, released a statement on the news:

“Starz is committed to investing in unapologetic, bold premium storytelling that amplifies diverse voices and shines a spotlight on women in front of and behind the camera through our #TakeTheLead initiative,”

“The hit series ‘Outlander’ embodies everything about our initiative including a powerful female lead character and an amazing team of storytellers. We look forward to following the adventures of Claire and Jamie in America during the Revolution as well as more time travel during this next season.”

We certainly won't be deprived of any action or scandal in the seventh season! But first, let's wait on season six to arrive.

