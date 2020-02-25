Outdoor Bed Cinema Heading To Brissy, And We’d LOVE It In Townsville

The second we saw this news, we become jealous but also filled with ideas of how Townsville could host and outdoor BED cinema!

There’s no doubt that this would ramp up Council’s Riverway movie nights, with all ages wanting to get involved.

Mov’in Bed have been travelling around Australia with 150 beds, adding the exact comfort and fun factor that every cinema experience needs.

After 4 successful seasons in Sydney, the first of it’s kind in Queensland event begins on March 27, and will entertain Brissy for a comfy 45 nights.

There’s even themed food (DELIVERED TO YOUR QUEEN SIZE BED!) to match the different movie nights.

We can’t handle the amazingness of this and think that this needs to become part of this next Mayoral campaign.

The location options are endless:

Queensland Country Bank Stadium

Riverway Oval

Strand Park

Junior Rugby League Grounds on Kern Brothers

And more!!

