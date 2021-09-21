Ouse medical clinic to close after failing to meet vaccination requirements

Local residents in Ouse will be left without medical care, with the only general practice closing its doors in October.

The clinic has been forced to close after failing to meet the government requirement that all healthcare workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A letter was issued to patients outlining that their final day of operation would be Friday, October 29.

"As of November 1st, our practice will not be able to meet the requirements as set out by the mandate for all healthcare workers in Tasmanian health care settings…The last day the practice will be open is Friday, the 29th of October."

Around 1,200 people will be left high and dry including Ouse resident Jodie O’Byrne.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do without a doctor’s surgery out here, it’s devastating. There’s not another doctor’s surgery for a long long distance."

The Tasmanian branch of the Royal Australia College of General Practitioners (RACGP) said the loss of the clinic was devastating for the community, but they strongly supported the vaccination mandate.

