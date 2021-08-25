Ever had one of those days where you want something decadent but lack the motivation to cook? Have you ever truly wondered what the creme-de-la-creme of the frozen section is? We have you covered.

To commemorate the 63rd anniversary of the creation of instant ramen, we've put together our (un)definitive list of the best ready-made meals, ready to be slapped into the microwave and wolfed down in minutes.

Bon appetit.

7. Soup

It’s worth prefacing; just because it’s at the bottom of our list, soup (of the tinned and packaged varieties) can absolutely slap. Whether you’re a pumpkin kind of gal or more of a tomato traditionalist, they’re a good time. The only issue we have with soup is that, on its own, it can leave a little to be desired, which raises the question; why have ready-made soup if you have to provide back-up?

6. Instant Noodles

As many high-schoolers and university students will tell you, even the worst instant noodles still aren’t that bad. The advantage that instant noodles have over soup is the sustenance they provide; we simply cannot ignore those sweet, sweet carbohydrates. There’s also something equally unsettling and comforting about the variety of flavours available, letting you choose between something soothing for the soul or something spicy AF.

5. Frozen Nuggs

Look, we have to say it, we honestly don’t know if most nuggs would classify as meat, but sometimes it’s better not to question it. You may say “Don’t nuggs, like soup, need something else?” to which we would retort “You simply aren’t eating enough nuggs, our friend”.

4. Frozen Pasta

Ah yes, frozen pasta, the attractive older sibling of instant noodles. While the concept of frozen pasta is borderline sacrilegious, we have absolutely no shame in saying that we still froth it; If it’s wrong, we don’t want to be right. It may be unfair towards instant noodles for us to include Ravioli, Lasagna and Tortellini in this category, but that’s just life for you.

3. Pre-made Curry

There are few things in life more satisfying than getting home, chucking some pre-made curry in the microwave and living your absolute best life. Similar to frozen pasta, there are so many amazing varieties to pick from, assuring that this go-to will never get stale. From spicy to sweet and everything in-between, curry is always a favourite.

2. Frozen Pies and Sausage Rolls

We don’t have to explain this one. Rating frozen pies and sausage rolls any lower on this list would have simply been un-Australian.

1. Frozen Pizza

Tell us there’s such thing as a bad pizza and we’ll tell you you’re wrong. Usually taking between 10 to 20 minutes to heat in an oven, we can all embrace our inner Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in next to no time at all. The best part is, whether they're reheated or served cold the next day, leftover pizza is simply to die for. With a literally endless amount of toppings to choose from, the world really is your pizza.

