Our Mayoral candidates will go head to head over climate change this Thursday.

If you want the chance to ask our Mayoral candidates what their plans are on climate change- now is your chance.

Thanks to the Cairns and Far North Environment Centre we will get the chance to ask questions about their policies in a Q & A forum on Thursday March 12.

Professor Jon Nott will kick off the evening with a presentation on local climate threats, including hazard mapping and implications for Cairns.

We caught up with Bess Murphy, the Community Engagement Coordinator at the CFNEC to shed some light on what we can expect:

This is a ticketed event - tickets are FREE but you must register: https://bit.ly/39fFSlK



You can submit online questions before the event via this link: https://cafnec.org.au/2020/02/27/climate-forum/



This event will be held at the Crowther Theatre A3-001 at James Cook University Smithfield. For a map of the campus and location of building A3 click here: https://maps.jcu.edu.au/campus/cairns/?location=A3