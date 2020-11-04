Our First Love Freddie Prinze Jr. Quit Acting In 2017, So What’s He Doing Now?

During the 90s and 00s, Freddie Prinze Jr. was probably plastered all over your walls, during that same time, he was plastered all over Hollywood. He starred in I Know What You Did Last Summer, She's All That, Scooby-Doo, and who can forget his guest appearance in Friends.





In 2017, he officially confirmed that we wouldn't be seeing him on the big screen anymore, "I've really stepped away from the acting. I don't really do that anymore."

Leaving the acting world has led Prinze Jr. to return to one of his first loves, cooking. "I wasn't that interested in sports as a kid, so instead of being out on the field, I worked alongside my mom in the kitchen perfecting her recipes... My life lessons essentially took place in front of the stove."



Prior to landing his first job in the entertainment business, he was set to attend Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, but Hollywood came knocking instead. After he left acting he returned to the culinary profession and released a cookbook called Back to the Kitchen, which he collaborated with his wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar to create it.

The couple met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997, and in September celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.

Although Prinze Jr. may have confirmed he has stepped away from acting, he has worked as a voice actor for the animated series of Star Wars for the past few years.

This might not be the last we see of Prinze Jr. on our screens, he is set to make his return in Punky Brewster, the follow to the successful 80s sitcom. The show centres around a grown-up Punk with children of her own, Prinze Jr. has been cast as the character Travis.

Although the series was initially planned to be released this year, a release date is still not known. We might be waiting a while to see Freddie Prinze Jr's return to the screen.

He's not the only famous actor who turned his back on Hollywood for a 'normal job':

