Our First Look At The New Big Brother House Is Here

Our first look at the new season of Australian Big Brother is here!

In a video posted on the show's social media channels, we are given a look around at the amazing new Big Brother house.

This promises to be very different to past seasons of Big Brother. This year the game has changed. What we know so far is that the show has actually already finished filming. Instead of the public voting people out, it is believed that the series will follow the US model where the housemates vote each other out, similar to Survivor.

In another big change, the Big Brother house was built in Sydney, not Dreamworld.

However one thing stays the same. Sonia Kruger is back as our host.

Big Brother will air on Channel 7 soon.

