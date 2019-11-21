Pull out your picnic rugs and get those cheese platters in order people – Moonlight Cinema has finally released their full program for 2019/2020!

Kicking off the festive season in style next week you can catch all your favourite flicks from everything like Frozen to adult-rated films like Joker. Plus they’ve chucked in old faves like The Devil Wears Prada too!

You can bring your own food and drinks (including alcohol), but for those without time to plan ahead, there is a fully licensed bar and different food trucks each night.

Check out the list below for when your city is starting:

Melbourne: 28 Nov 2019 - 29 March 2020

Sydney: 28 Nov 2019 - 29 March 2020

Perth: 30 Nov 2019 - 29 March 2020

Adelaide: 13 Dec 2019 - 16th Feb 2020

Brisbane: 14 Dec 2019 - 29 March 2020

To see the full line-up and ticket options in your city, go here.

