Our Fave Style Pieces For Pantone's Colour Of The Year 2022

Pantone has revealed their Colour of the Year as 'Very Peri', "encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression."



Image: Pantone

Shop the colour here:

Alice McCall Sweet Valentine Mini Dress

Melissa + Viktor & Rolf Lady Emme Blossom

Kaiami Riley One Piece

Mitchell & Ness LA Lakers Crew

Your Favourite Colour Says A LOT About Your Personality

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!