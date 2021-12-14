Our Fave Style Pieces For Pantone's Colour Of The Year 2022
What a colour!
Pantone has revealed their Colour of the Year as 'Very Peri', "encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression."
Image: Pantone
Shop the colour here:
Alice McCall Sweet Valentine Mini Dress
Melissa + Viktor & Rolf Lady Emme Blossom
Mitchell & Ness LA Lakers Crew
Your Favourite Colour Says A LOT About Your Personality
Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:
Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!