Osher Tells Us Whether He'd Let His Step Daughter Be The Next Bachelorette

It's the moment we've all been waiting for... the Bachelorette starts tonight and we are way too keen to watch as the love, laughter and drama unfolds.

This year, they're doing things a little differently, inviting not one, but TWO bachelorettes on the show and they just so happen to be sisters.

Becky & former Bachelor contestant Elly Miles will be side by side on their journey to find love and we simply can not wait to see how this all plays out.

The Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi spoke with host Osher Günsberg to dig up some inside information on the upcoming season and to find out exactly how this is going to work with two Bachelorettes.

Osher tells us whether to expect an awkward love triangle, if there's any truth behind the rumour that Elly's ex is one of the suitors and whether he'd let his step daughter Georgia be a bachelorette.

