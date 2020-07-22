Osher Reveals Where He Lurks Off-Screen During ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Bachelor in Paradise is back in full swing and since its premiere, we’ve already been treated to love triangles, secrets revealed and Osher’s flawless hair.

Speaking with the man himself on air this morning, we asked Osh just where he goes when he’s not onscreen in Fiji - turns out he just waits around the corner?!

Take a look:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.