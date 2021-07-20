Osher Reveals The Surprising Reason Why This Year’s Bachie Contestants Are Really Single

It's not long now until we finally get our first look into the characters on this season of The Bachelor Australia!

So, what exactly can we expect?

Well, thanks to our friend, Osher Gunsberg we now have all the insights we need on the ladies fighting for pilot Jimmy Nicholson's heart, including the reason why "men are intimidated" by most of the ladies on this season and how Jimmy is actually more "emotionally available" than any other Bachelor (so far!)

Take a listen to the full chat to find out below:

