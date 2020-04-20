Osher On How Contestants Are Staying 'Close' To The Bachelor During Iso

With filming put to a halt due to COVID-19 restrictions, The Bachelor contestants are having to find new ways to stay connected with Bachelor Locklan ‘Locky’ Gilbert.

Speaking to the Hit Network this morning, host Osher Günsberg explained they are making sure the girls don't 'lose contact' with the Bachelor during this time with some very clever methods.

It sounds like we will even see these play out in the new season!

