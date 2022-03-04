Oscars 2022 Announces First Lot Of Presenters: Lady Gaga, Chris Rock

The Oscars has announced the first round of presenters for the 2022 awards, happening on March 28!

The first lot of celebrities to present the awards have been named as Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Yuh-Jung Youn.

As for our hosts, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will be hosting!

Here are all the nominees

Best Picture

BELFAST

Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers



CODA

Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers



DON'T LOOK UP

Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers



DRIVE MY CAR

Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer



DUNE

Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers



KING RICHARD

Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers



LICORICE PIZZA

Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers



NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers



THE POWER OF THE DOG

Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers



WEST SIDE STORY

Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem in BEING THE RICARDOS



Benedict Cumberbatch in THE POWER OF THE DOG



Andrew Garfield in TICK, TICK...BOOM!



Will Smith in KING RICHARD



Denzel Washington in THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds in BELFAST



Troy Kotsur in CODA



Jesse Plemons in THE POWER OF THE DOG



J.K. Simmons in BEING THE RICARDOS



Kodi Smit-McPhee in THE POWER OF THE DOG

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain in THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE



Olivia Colman in THE LOST DAUGHTER



Penélope Cruz in PARALLEL MOTHERS



Nicole Kidman in BEING THE RICARDOS



Kristen Stewart in SPENCER

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley in THE LOST DAUGHTER



Ariana DeBose in WEST SIDE STORY



Judi Dench in BELFAST



Kirsten Dunst in THE POWER OF THE DOG



Aunjanue Ellis in KING RICHARD

Animated Feature Film

ENCANTO

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer



FLEE

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie



LUCA

Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren



THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES

Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht



RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

Cinematography

DUNE

Greig Fraser



NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Dan Laustsen



THE POWER OF THE DOG

Ari Wegner



THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

Bruno Delbonnel



WEST SIDE STORY

Janusz Kaminski

Costume Design

CRUELLA

Jenny Beavan



CYRANO

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran



DUNE

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan



NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Luis Sequeira



WEST SIDE STORY

Paul Tazewell

Directing

BELFAST

Kenneth Branagh



DRIVE MY CAR

Ryusuke Hamaguchi



LICORICE PIZZA

Paul Thomas Anderson



THE POWER OF THE DOG

Jane Campion



WEST SIDE STORY

Steven Spielberg

Documentary (Feature)

ASCENSION

Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell



ATTICA

Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry



FLEE

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie



SUMMER OF SOUL (...OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED)

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein



WRITING WITH FIRE

Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Documentary (Short Subject)

AUDIBLE

Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean



LEAD ME HOME

Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk



THE QUEEN OF BASKETBALL

Ben Proudfoot



THREE SONGS FOR BENAZIR

Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei



WHEN WE WERE BULLIES

Jay Rosenblatt

Film Editing

DON'T LOOK UP

Hank Corwin



DUNE

Joe Walker



KING RICHARD

Pamela Martin



THE POWER OF THE DOG

Peter Sciberras



TICK, TICK...BOOM!

Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

International Feature Film

DRIVE MY CAR

Japan



FLEE

Denmark



THE HAND OF GOD

Italy



LUNANA: A YAK IN THE CLASSROOM

Bhutan



THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

Norway

Makeup and Hairstyling

COMING 2 AMERICA

Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer



CRUELLA

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon



DUNE

Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr



THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh



HOUSE OF GUCCI

Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Music (Original Score)

DON'T LOOK UP

Nicholas Britell



DUNE

Hans Zimmer



ENCANTO

Germaine Franco



PARALLEL MOTHERS

Alberto Iglesias



THE POWER OF THE DOG

Jonny Greenwood

Music (Original Song)

"Be Alive" from KING RICHARD

Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter



"Dos Oruguitas" from ENCANTO

Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda



"Down To Joy" from BELFAST

Music and Lyric by Van Morrison



"No Time To Die" from NO TIME TO DIE

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell



"Somehow You Do" from FOUR GOOD DAYS

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Production Design

DUNE

Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos



NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau



THE POWER OF THE DOG

Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards



THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh



WEST SIDE STORY

Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Short Film (Animated)

AFFAIRS OF THE ART

Joanna Quinn and Les Mills



BESTIA

Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz



BOXBALLET

Anton Dyakov



ROBIN ROBIN

Dan Ojari and Mikey Please



THE WINDSHIELD WIPER

Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Short Film (Live Action)

ALA KACHUU - TAKE AND RUN

Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger



THE DRESS

Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki



THE LONG GOODBYE

Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed



ON MY MIND

Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson



PLEASE HOLD

K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse

Sound

BELFAST

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri



DUNE

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett



NO TIME TO DIE

Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor



THE POWER OF THE DOG

Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb



WEST SIDE STORY

Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Visual Effects

DUNE

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer



FREE GUY

Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick



NO TIME TO DIE

Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould



SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver



SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA

Screenplay by Siân Heder



DRIVE MY CAR

Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe



DUNE

Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth



THE LOST DAUGHTER

Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal



THE POWER OF THE DOG

Written by Jane Campion

Writing (Original Screenplay)

BELFAST

Written by Kenneth Branagh



DON'T LOOK UP

Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota



KING RICHARD

Written by Zach Baylin



LICORICE PIZZA

Written by Paul Thomas Anderson



THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

You'll be able to watch the 94th Oscars on 7 and 7plus on March 28!

