Orlando Bloom Shares Details Of The Injury That Almost Cost Him His Life

Orlando Bloom has spilled all the details about a major injury in 1998 that almost ended his life.

Posting to Instagram, Bloom shared a photo taken shortly after the incident, depicting the actor, then 21-years-old, riding a bicycle while rocking both a wry smile and a spinal brace.

The post’s caption details how the actor acquired the radical injury.

“That’s me in my back brace circa 1998 about 3 months after I fell 3 floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis… Grateful everyday for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on my edge (safer now)”

Both his fiancee, Katy Perry, and his ex-partner, Miranda Kerr, have shared their support by commenting "I love you" and "So proud of you", respectively.

