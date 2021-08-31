Orlando Bloom Shares Details Of The Injury That Almost Cost Him His Life

'Narrowly escaping death'

Article heading image for Orlando Bloom Shares Details Of The Injury That Almost Cost Him His Life

via Orlando Bloom's Instagram

Orlando Bloom has spilled all the details about a major injury in 1998 that almost ended his life.

Posting to Instagram, Bloom shared a photo taken shortly after the incident, depicting the actor, then 21-years-old, riding a bicycle while rocking both a wry smile and a spinal brace.

The post’s caption details how the actor acquired the radical injury.

“That’s me in my back brace circa 1998 about 3 months after I fell 3 floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis… Grateful everyday for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on my edge (safer now)”

Both his fiancee, Katy Perry, and his ex-partner, Miranda Kerr, have shared their support by commenting "I love you" and "So proud of you", respectively.

Nick Barrett

31 August 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
Movies
Orlando Bloom
Hit
Entertainment
Movies
Orlando Bloom
Hit
Entertainment
Movies
Orlando Bloom
