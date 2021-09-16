Orlando Bloom's Great White Shark Encounter

Orlando Bloom has shared a video that left us (and many of his followers) saying ‘hell no’.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has been traversing the high seas on a paddleboard, deliberately entering shark infested waters to be closer to nature.

Taking to Instagram, Bloom shared the footage of his shirtless encounter with a Great White.

Behind the camera was Gus G (@themalibuartist), whose Instagram feed is chock-full of our teeth-filled nightmares.

While we appreciate their passion, the whole thing is a big bundle of ‘nope’ from us.

