Orlando Bloom Reveals Who Daughter Daisy Looks Like In Hilarious Interview

Hollywood hunk and baby daddy, Orlando Bloom, joined Ellen to chat about his daughter he recently welcomed with singer, Katy Perry.

They named their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, which is the sweetest name ever! But since we haven't seen any photos of the newborn, we've been wondering which parent she looks like!

While she's bound to be gorgeous (like hello, your dad is Orlando & your mum is Katy!), we've been waiting for something! Just...ANYTHING!

Well, Orlando ended up telling Ellen who he thinks Daisy Dove looks like, and well, it's pretty funny:

So, what we've learnt is that Daisy has Katy's blue eyes and looks like a mix of Orlando and his mother...interesting. A bit weird, but interesting.

Look, now we REALLY can't wait to see her!

