Orlando Bloom Admits He Cried Watching Katy Perry Perform At The Inauguration

Katy Perry was one of the many stars who performed at the US Presidential Inauguration yesterday, belting out her hit 'Firework' as the new President watched on.

Orlando Bloom revealed in an emotional Instagram post: One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love ❤️ One proud partner here with a tear of joy 🇺🇸🎆🙏



Check out Katy's full performance below.

