Original Star Wars Editor Unleashes Brutal Comments About The Sequel Trilogy

It already seemed near-impossible to find someone who genuinely liked the Star Wars sequels, but the star-crossed trilogy has just been dealt a massive blow by one of the most important players in the creation of the series.

Marcia Lucas, the Academy Award winning editor behind A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and The Return of the Jedi, has unleashed her thoughts on Disney’s take of the much-beloved sci-fi series.

Lucas didn’t hold back when talking about Sequel-leaders, producer Kathleen Kennedy and director J.J Abrams, saying in a forward she wrote for Howard Kazanjian: A Producer’s Life that they “don’t have a clue about Star Wars… J.J. Abrams is writing these stories—when I saw that movie where they kill Han Solo, I was furious. I was furious when they killed Han Solo. Absolutely, positively there was no rhyme or reason to it.”

The characters created for The Force Awakens also drew criticism from Lucas, who took issue with main-character Rey’s somewhat-convenient story arc.

"Their main character is this female, who’s supposed to have Jedi powers, but we don’t know how she got Jedi powers, or who she is," she said.

Ultimately, however, it seems both the House of Mouse and Marcia's ex-husband, George Lucas, were laughing their way to the bank, with the latter receiving $4 billion dollars for Lucasfilm in 2012 and the former raking in the profits from Star Wars' 44-year legacy.

