Optus Commissions External Review Into Data Breach

Optus has enlisted Deloitte to conduct an external review of the data breach that exposed the personal data of 10 million of its customers.

The Optus chief executive recommended the review, following increased criticism from the government and its customers the company handled the situation poorly.

The review was supported by the board of Optus’ parent company, the Singaporean telecommunications conglomerate Singtel.

“We’re deeply sorry that this has happened and we recognise the significant concern it has caused many people,” Chief Executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said.

“While our overwhelming focus remains on protecting our customers and minimising the harm that might come from the theft of their information, we are determined to find out what went wrong.

“I am committed to rebuilding trust with our customers and this important process will assist those efforts.”

